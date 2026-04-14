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Global Economic Drift: IMF's Adverse Scenario Looms

The global economy may be heading towards the IMF's 'adverse scenario' of 2.5% growth by 2026. Chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas indicated an increase in energy supply disruptions is making this concerning outlook more probable, positioning the global economy between the reference and adverse forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:19 IST
Global Economic Drift: IMF's Adverse Scenario Looms
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According to the International Monetary Fund's chief economist, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the global economy may be veering towards the 'adverse scenario' prediction of just 2.5% growth by the year 2026. This comment comes despite the IMF's recent release of a more optimistic 3.1% growth forecast.

Gourinchas expressed his concerns during a news conference, highlighting that ongoing disruptions in energy supplies and price fluctuations are increasingly steering the world economy towards a less favorable scenario. These disruptions exacerbate the potential realization of the IMF's grim 'adverse scenario' outlook.

At present, the global economic situation appears to be in a precarious state, floating somewhere between the reference forecast of moderate growth and a more pessimistic future. The trajectory will depend on how energy issues evolve in the coming years, making it a critical factor for economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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