In a recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the imminent arrival of numerous empty oil tankers bound for the United States, poised to load significant quantities of oil and gas. These tankers are recognized as some of the largest vessels globally.

President Trump emphasized the superiority of U.S. oil, claiming that American reserves surpass those of the next two largest oil economies combined in both quantity and quality. The assertion comes during an ongoing diplomatic exchange in Islamabad, where U.S. and Iranian officials meet with Pakistani intermediaries amid heightened tensions.

The discussions focus on resolving a prolonged conflict, with Iran setting strict conditions for negotiations. U.S.-Iran relations face additional strain due to the strategic Strait of Hormuz blockades, resulting in unprecedented disturbances to global energy supplies.