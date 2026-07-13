Tributes Pour In for Beloved Actor Sam Neill

In a sudden turn of events, renowned New Zealand actor Sam Neill passed away at the age of 78. His family released a statement on Monday confirming his untimely demise.

Tributes to the late actor poured in from various quarters. New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon praised Neill's pioneering role in the country's film industry, calling him 'one of the greats.' Former Prime Ministers Helen Clark and Jacinda Ardern also lauded his contributions, with Ardern recalling recent personal interactions with him.

Messages of remembrance came from international figures, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and various renowned actors and directors. Neill's work, particularly in films like 'Jurassic Park,' left an indelible mark. The New Zealand Film Commission highlighted that his legacy would continue to inspire future generations.