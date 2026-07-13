The End of Open Access? EU Plans a New Age Line for Social Media

The European Union is preparing to set age-based limits on children's use of social media, moving the debate beyond parental controls and content moderation towards a more fundamental question: when should digital platforms be allowed to reach young users at all?

Led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the initiative is expected to produce a formal proposal after the summer. Its emerging direction is clear: phased access by age, stronger platform accountability, privacy-preserving age checks and a wider regulatory focus on services designed to capture children's attention.

Brussels Is Rewriting Who Carries the Risk

The most important shift in the EU's approach is not the proposed age threshold itself, but the transfer of responsibility from families to technology companies. For years, the burden of managing children's online lives has fallen largely on parents: deciding when to buy a smartphone, setting time limits, monitoring accounts and responding when something goes wrong. Brussels now argues that this model is inadequate because it leaves families trying to manage systems designed by companies with far greater technical and commercial power.

Von der Leyen's message was straightforward: parents should raise children, not "predatory algorithms." The underlying policy principle is that platforms created the systems shaping children's online behaviour and should therefore prove that those systems are safe. It targets the architecture of social media itself, including addictive recommendation systems, manipulative design features, unwanted contacts and content flows that may keep children engaged for longer than intended.

The EU's Digital Services Act already provides a framework for holding platforms responsible for risks affecting minors. The next step would push that responsibility further by asking whether some services should be accessible to younger children in the first place. This marks a significant change in digital regulation. Instead of acting only after exposure to harmful content, the EU is moving towards prevention by design. The aim is to stop unsuitable systems reaching children before damage occurs, rather than relying on families to repair the consequences afterwards.

A Social Media Start Date Is Taking Shape

The debate now turns on where Europe should draw the legal line for children entering social media. Von der Leyen said a broad consensus was emerging around the need for a "start date." The expert panel has recommended a phased system rather than a single rule for everyone under 18.

Under that model, very young children would have no exposure to screens or digital platforms. Children at later stages would be allowed only limited and supervised access, with parents, caregivers or teachers involved. Restrictions would then gradually ease as children mature.

Childhood is not a single category. A six-year-old and a 16-year-old do not have the same capacity to assess risk, resist manipulation or understand how their data and attention are being used. This makes phased access more practical than a blanket prohibition. It also allows regulation to recognise educational use, family communication and age-appropriate services without treating all digital activity as equally harmful.

However, the proposal also separates two decisions that have often been treated as one. Parents may still choose when a child receives a smartphone. The age at which that child can legally access social media, however, could become a matter of public regulation.

Age Verification Could Become the Policy's Weakest Link

Any age limit will be only as effective as the system used to enforce it. The EU is developing an age-verification application that von der Leyen described as easy to use, privacy-preserving and open source. The goal is to confirm whether users meet an age requirement without forcing them to reveal unnecessary personal information.

It sounds straightforward in principle, but implementation will be difficult. Weak verification systems are easy to bypass through false birth dates, shared accounts or borrowed devices. Stronger systems may require identity documents, biometric information or other sensitive data, creating new concerns about privacy and surveillance.

The Commission must therefore solve two problems at once. It needs a system robust enough to prevent routine circumvention, but restrained enough to avoid building intrusive databases about children and families. The challenge becomes even greater when considering the scale of the EU. Any common system must work across 27 countries, multiple legal frameworks and a wide range of platforms and devices.

There is also the question of what exactly counts as social media. Von der Leyen suggested that the rules may apply to "social media plus"; not only conventional social networks, but also other services with age-inappropriate, addictive or similarly harmful features.

Regulators will need to identify which features trigger obligations and how services with mixed functions should be treated. TikTok, YouTube and Instagram are likely to face the most public scrutiny, but the policy could eventually reach far beyond the largest platforms.

Europe Is Trying to Make Digital Restraint the New Normal

The Commission is presenting the current moment as more than a regulatory adjustment. It is trying to establish a new social norm around childhood and digital access. Von der Leyen argued that European children spend four to six hours a day on screens and that almost 60% of young children have experienced emotional or psychosocial problems online. She linked that environment to sleep loss, anxiety, depression, cyberbullying and exposure to harmful content.

The figures strengthen the political case for action, although the final proposal will need to distinguish between general screen use and the specific harms associated with social media. Educational activity, private communication and algorithmically driven engagement do not create identical risks.

The Commission nevertheless believes the status quo is no longer defensible. Its comparison with seatbelt rules and drink-driving laws is revealing. Those reforms were not immediately accepted or perfectly enforced, but they gradually changed behaviour and expectations.

The same logic now underpins the proposed social media start date. Brussels does not appear to expect a foolproof system. Children may find ways around restrictions, parents may disagree over limits and companies may challenge implementation.

The political argument is that imperfect protection is still preferable to unrestricted access. The proposal expected after the summer will determine how ambitious that principle becomes in practice. The EU must decide the legal age threshold, define the services covered, specify parental and educational exceptions and clarify how platforms will prove compliance. It must also decide whether younger users will simply be excluded or offered redesigned versions of services with stricter controls over recommendations, notifications, contacts and time spent online.

Europe is no longer asking only how to make social media safer for children after they enter it; it is asking whether children should enter at all before platforms can show that the environment is appropriate for them.