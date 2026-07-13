California's Ambitious Electric Vehicle Rebate Initiative

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday enacted a major legislative move to boost electric vehicle sales as the U.S. market experiences a slowdown. The new state-funded initiative offers a $3,500 rebate for first-time buyers of new electric vehicles.

The ambitious $270 million rebate program, aimed specifically at California residents, supports the purchase of new vehicles that have a suggested retail price of up to $50,000. Additionally, there's a $1,750 rebate available for used EVs priced up to $25,000.

This move comes after former President Donald Trump eliminated the federal $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit, positioning California to fill the gap and encourage the adoption of cleaner energy alternatives.