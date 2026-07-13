California's Ambitious Electric Vehicle Rebate Initiative
California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed legislation to introduce a $3,500 rebate for new electric vehicles and an additional $1,750 rebate for used EVs. The program, aimed at boosting sales, applies to vehicles within specific price ranges and is funded by the state and automakers.
- Country:
- United States
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday enacted a major legislative move to boost electric vehicle sales as the U.S. market experiences a slowdown. The new state-funded initiative offers a $3,500 rebate for first-time buyers of new electric vehicles.
The ambitious $270 million rebate program, aimed specifically at California residents, supports the purchase of new vehicles that have a suggested retail price of up to $50,000. Additionally, there's a $1,750 rebate available for used EVs priced up to $25,000.
This move comes after former President Donald Trump eliminated the federal $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit, positioning California to fill the gap and encourage the adoption of cleaner energy alternatives.