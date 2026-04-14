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Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Explosion at Chhattisgarh Power Plant

An explosion at Vedanta Ltd's power plant in Chhattisgarh resulted in 11 deaths and left 22 injured. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed his condolences, wishing for the swift recovery of the injured and strength for the bereaved families. The disaster is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:29 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Explosion at Chhattisgarh Power Plant
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An explosion at a power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district claimed the lives of 11 workers and injured 22 more. The tragedy unfolded when a tube connected to a boiler exploded at Vedanta Ltd's facility.

In the aftermath, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren described the incident as "extremely heart-wrenching." He expressed condolences and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured. Four workers died instantly, while the remaining seven succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, according to police reports.

Soren's statement invoked Marang Buru, a supreme tribal deity, praying for peace for the departed souls and strength for the grieving families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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