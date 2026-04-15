Global Health Innovations and Regulatory Shifts

South Korea is banning the stockpiling of medical needles and syringes to prevent supply disruptions, especially during ongoing geopolitical tensions impacting global supply chains, the finance ministry announced.

In the United States, the FDA has approved an expanded use for a kidney disorder drug by Travere Therapeutics and is seeking further safety data for Eli Lilly's weight-loss pill, highlighting regulatory shifts. Meanwhile, Amazon's AI-driven application aims to revolutionize drug discovery, underscoring technology's role in healthcare.

Significant trials and biotech developments were noted as IDEAYA's cancer drug meets FDA trial goals, paving the way for approval, while Texas probes Lululemon for potential chemical concerns in products, reflecting increased scrutiny in consumer health safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)