Global Markets Surge Amidst Eased Inflation and Strong Bank Earnings

In a significant market movement, the MSCI global equities index rose on Tuesday due to unexpectedly softer U.S. inflation figures and robust bank earnings. Concurrently, oil prices increased amidst heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran concerning control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index showed a 3.5% rise for the year ending June, lower than anticipated, primarily due to a decrease in gasoline prices resulting from a tenuous U.S.-Iran ceasefire. Despite Monday's surge, oil prices moderated as President Trump retracted a proposed transit fee at the Strait, opting for investment avenues with Gulf states instead.

Amidst these developments, Iran asserted sovereignty over the Strait, and the U.S. initiated additional strikes following Iran's missile attack on a U.S. base. Meanwhile, U.S. bank shares surged, bolstered by earnings reports that surpassed Wall Street forecasts, though IBM's stock took a hit. The dollar weakened post-inflation data, while Treasury yields fluctuated as bond market concerns temporarily eased.