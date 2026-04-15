Tragedy at Sea: Rohingya Refugees' Perilous Journey

A tragic incident unfolded recently in the Andaman Sea when a boat carrying an estimated 250 people, including Rohingya refugees, capsized while heading to Malaysia. The United Nations' refugee and migration agencies confirmed the missing persons as search efforts remained uncertain.

According to Bangladesh Coast Guard spokesperson Lt. Com. Sabbir Alam Suzan, nine individuals, comprising three Rohingya and six Bangladeshis, were rescued by the crew of the M.T. Meghna Pride on April 9. Strong winds and overcrowding were identified as causes for the boat losing control and sinking.

The UNHCR and International Organisation for Migration stressed that the incident underscores the prolonged crisis faced by Rohingya who continue to flee violence and seek safety and better opportunities elsewhere. The agencies urged for increased international support to ensure the safety and aid of Rohingya refugees.

(With inputs from agencies.)