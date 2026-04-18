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Sanctions Waiver Fuels Progress in Serbian Oil Deal

Serbia's NIS oil company, owned by Russia, secured a 60-day sanctions waiver from the U.S., facilitating its crude oil imports amidst a transition of ownership to Hungary's MOL. The waiver is seen as progress in negotiations for MOL's acquisition of a majority stake from Russian entities, following U.S. sanctions imposed due to the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 01:47 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 01:47 IST
Sanctions Waiver Fuels Progress in Serbian Oil Deal

In a significant development for Serbia's energy sector, the Russian-owned NIS oil company has been granted a 60-day sanctions waiver by the United States. Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic announced this on Friday, highlighting the waiver's importance in continuing crucial crude oil imports.

The waiver, issued by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), allows NIS to import crude oil until the sale of the majority stake to Hungary's MOL is completed. This development comes after U.S. sanctions imposed last October on NIS, requiring the divestment of Russian ownership due to Russia's involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

The negotiations between Hungarian firm MOL and Russia's Gazprom Neft are reportedly making progress, with MOL ready to take a 56% stake. The Serbian government has plans to increase its stake by an additional 5%. The ongoing talks underscore the regional energy dynamics in light of geopolitical tensions.

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