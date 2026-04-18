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Diplomatic Discord: U.S.-South Korea Tensions Over Nuclear Revelations

South Korea's Unification Ministry denied any U.S. protest over the disclosure of a new North Korean nuclear site. U.S. reportedly expressed concerns via South Korean newspaper, Dong-A Ilbo, suggesting restrictions on intelligence sharing, triggered by Minister Chung Dong-young's public disclosure. The Ministry claims U.S. understood the source of the information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 02:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 02:20 IST
Diplomatic Discord: U.S.-South Korea Tensions Over Nuclear Revelations

The Unification Ministry of South Korea on Friday dispelled reports of U.S. dissatisfaction regarding intelligence sharing. This followed a media revelation that Washington was upset by a minister's disclosure of unconfirmed North Korean nuclear activities.

The controversy arose when Minister Chung Dong-young publicly acknowledged a uranium enrichment site in Kusong. According to Dong-A Ilbo, sources claimed Washington might limit intelligence sharing with Seoul in response to Chung's comments.

South Korean officials assured they communicated the source of Chung's information to the U.S., asserting that it stemmed from public data. Despite the U.S. State Department's silence on intelligence matters, the ministry believes their explanations were accepted, setting aside potential U.S. reactions tied to larger diplomatic disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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