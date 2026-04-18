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PM Modi Leads Cabinet Meetings Amidst West Asia Conflict Impact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired critical cabinet meetings to address concerns arising from the ongoing West Asia conflict. Discussions were focused on securing India's energy, fuel, and agricultural needs. Measures to maintain consistent supplies of fertilisers and fuel were detailed to safeguard essential economic sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 10:48 IST
PM Modi Leads Cabinet Meetings Amidst West Asia Conflict Impact
Earlier visual of Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing a meeting (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on Saturday, held in the national capital. The meeting aimed to review the actions undertaken by various ministries and departments amidst the ongoing West Asia conflict.

PM Modi also addressed the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and convened a cabinet session at Parliament. Previously, on April 1, Modi conducted a special CCS meeting to discuss further initiatives in light of the escalating situation in West Asia following a joint US-Israel military operation that resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader and other officials.

Key discussions examined the impact of the conflict on India's economic stability, particularly concerning energy and agricultural sectors. The government assessed measures to ensure an adequate supply of petroleum, minerals, and fertilisers, pivotal for the Kharif and Rabi seasons, while exploring alternative resources for strategic needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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