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Strait of Hormuz: Gunfire Disrupts Merchant Vessels

At least two merchant vessels reported being hit by gunfire while crossing the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, according to three maritime security and shipping sources. The immediate impact of the incident remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 18-04-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 16:10 IST
Strait of Hormuz: Gunfire Disrupts Merchant Vessels
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In a tense development on Saturday, two merchant vessels came under gunfire while traversing the volatile Strait of Hormuz, according to reports from three maritime security and shipping sources.

The vessels, attempting to navigate one of the world's most strategic chokepoints for oil transportation, sustained damage. However, the extent of the damage remains uncertain.

This incident adds to the escalating tensions in the region, sparking concerns over the security of maritime routes vital for global commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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