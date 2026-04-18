Strait of Hormuz: Gunfire Disrupts Merchant Vessels

In a tense development on Saturday, two merchant vessels came under gunfire while traversing the volatile Strait of Hormuz, according to reports from three maritime security and shipping sources.

The vessels, attempting to navigate one of the world's most strategic chokepoints for oil transportation, sustained damage. However, the extent of the damage remains uncertain.

This incident adds to the escalating tensions in the region, sparking concerns over the security of maritime routes vital for global commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)