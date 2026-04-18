India Stands Steady: Agriculture Resilience Amid Potential El Nino

The Indian government expects minimal agricultural impact from a potential El Nino this year, thanks to improved irrigation infrastructure, high reservoir levels, and better-prepared farmers. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired a meeting on Saturday to discuss preparations for the Kharif crop season.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts below-normal monsoon rainfall. However, with reservoir storage at 127% of normal levels and seed stocks secured above requirements, the government is confident in its preparedness. Emergency reserves are in place should adverse weather necessitate replanting or crop switching.

India's advances in micro-irrigation, climate-resilient seeds, and early-warning systems since past El Nino events have minimized the sector's vulnerability. Efforts are underway to promote drought-tolerant varieties and strategic sowing to counter rainfall deficits, ensuring that the agriculture sector remains resilient.