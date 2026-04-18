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India Faces Monsoon Woes Amid West Asia Conflict

The Indian agriculture sector confronts challenges from a forecasted below-normal monsoon and geopolitical tensions in West Asia affecting essential supplies. With historical data linking monsoon performance to crop yield, concerns rise as IMD predicts a sharp decline in rainfall – the lowest in 25 years, impacting economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:53 IST
India Faces Monsoon Woes Amid West Asia Conflict
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Indian agricultural landscape is bracing for potential setbacks, driven by an ominous forecast of below-average monsoon rains and current geopolitical disarray in West Asia. As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues its first projection for the 2026 Southwest Monsoon, warning of only 92% rainfall compared to the Long Period Average (LPA), the sector reels in anticipation of economic pressure.

With the lowest initial forecast seen in a generation, the typically monsoon-dependent industry is on edge. Bank of Baroda emphasizes the economic ripple effects, noting the substantial link between rainfall levels, agricultural output, and consequently, rural consumption.

Further complicating this precarious situation is the escalating conflict in West Asia, which is adversely affecting the supply chain of essential agricultural inputs like gas, fertilizers, and pesticides. Historically, monsoon shortfalls correlate strongly with lower agricultural output, particularly in kharif crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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