Pope Leo Condemns Exploitation in Africa

Pope Leo has issued a strong denunciation of the exploitation of Africa's natural resources, condemning the roles of despots and tyrants who fail to honor their promises, resulting in widespread suffering and untimely deaths. His remarks were part of a broader appeal during his visit to the continent.

In a powerful address delivered in oil-abundant Angola, the pope implored Angolans to strive for a society liberated from oppressive systems imposed by elites. These elites, he argued, are burdened with wealth and false joys, perpetuating a cycle of suffering.

Leo's comments come as part of his four-country Africa tour, highlighting issues of governance and equity as central themes. His visit aims to shed light on the social and economic challenges faced by African nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)