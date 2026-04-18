Pope Leo XIV's Journey: Spreading Hope in Angola's Shadowed Past

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Angola on Saturday, aiming to convey a message of hope to its resilient citizens. This visit marks the third leg of his African tour, where he continues to advocate for peace and social equity.

During his homily in Luanda, Leo emphasized the importance of human dignity and the necessity for communities to create supportive structures, especially in times of social and economic crises. He addressed concerns on corruption and exploitation, themes similarly raised during his prior stop in Cameroon.

Angola, with a complex history of slave trade and civil conflict, now faces challenges of corruption and inequality despite its resource wealth. Pope Leo's visit underscores a call for reconciliation and ethical governance, resonating deeply with Angolans as they anticipate future elections and reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)