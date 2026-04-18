Pope Leo XIV Challenges Angola to Break Plundering Cycle

Pope Leo XIV has arrived in Angola, urging the nation's leaders to dismantle the entrenched cycle of exploitation that has long haunted Africa. Leo, the first US-born pope, visited the oil- and mineral-rich nation with a heartfelt message of peace and perseverance for Angola's resilient populace.

In a significant address, he called on Angolan authorities to value the inherent treasures of their people over mere commodities. Despite Angola's status as a prominent oil producer, a substantial portion of its population still struggles with poverty, deepened by corruption and a legacy of colonial exploitation.

On this stop of his African tour, Pope Leo underscored the urgent necessity to heal Angola's divisions and vouched for sustainable development, free from the claws of extractivism that has historically stymied progress. He echoed this sentiment during earlier visits, condemning corruption and warfare as stalwarts of inequality.

(With inputs from agencies.)