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Yes Bank's Resurgence: Profits Soar as Recovery Phase Concludes

Yes Bank reported a 45% increase in net profit for the March quarter, signaling the end of its recovery phase. The bank is now poised to grow its loan portfolio in line with industry trends. Overcoming past challenges, Yes Bank aims for sustainable expansion with strong capital backing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:00 IST
Yes Bank's Resurgence: Profits Soar as Recovery Phase Concludes
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Yes Bank, a prominent private sector lender, announced a significant 45% surge in its net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 1,068 crore. This marks a pivotal conclusion to its arduous six-year recovery journey.

The bank, having previously prioritized profitability and asset quality, now aims to align its loan growth with broader sector trends, according to its management. Vinay M. Tonse, the new managing director and CEO, indicated that Yes Bank is poised for expansion, having navigated through past challenges successfully.

Following a government and Reserve Bank-led rescue plan in March 2020, Yes Bank focused on addressing a large volume of bad assets, transferring over Rs 40,000 crore to an asset reconstruction company. With adequate capital reserves, the bank is set for future growth, reflected in its latest financial performance, including a 16% rise in net interest income.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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