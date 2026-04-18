Yes Bank's Resurgence: Profits Soar as Recovery Phase Concludes

Yes Bank, a prominent private sector lender, announced a significant 45% surge in its net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 1,068 crore. This marks a pivotal conclusion to its arduous six-year recovery journey.

The bank, having previously prioritized profitability and asset quality, now aims to align its loan growth with broader sector trends, according to its management. Vinay M. Tonse, the new managing director and CEO, indicated that Yes Bank is poised for expansion, having navigated through past challenges successfully.

Following a government and Reserve Bank-led rescue plan in March 2020, Yes Bank focused on addressing a large volume of bad assets, transferring over Rs 40,000 crore to an asset reconstruction company. With adequate capital reserves, the bank is set for future growth, reflected in its latest financial performance, including a 16% rise in net interest income.

(With inputs from agencies.)