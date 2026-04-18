Left Menu

Stalin Leads Opposition to Defeat Delimitation Bill: A Landmark Victory

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin, celebrated a significant victory as the opposition, including the INDIA bloc, defeated a contentious delimitation bill. This bill, which intended to amend the Constitution for a 33% women's reservation and increase Lok Sabha seats, faced opposition and was viewed as a BJP-favoring move. Stalin emphasized its defeat as a precursor to further political victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 23:19 IST
Stalin Leads Opposition to Defeat Delimitation Bill: A Landmark Victory
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a resounding victory over a controversial delimitation bill, crediting the success to unified opposition leaders, including the INDIA bloc and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. The bill, proposing 33% reservation for women and increasing Lok Sabha seats, was seen as pro-BJP.

Stalin emphasized that the defeat is significant, revealing both allies and adversaries of Tamil Nadu. 'This bill, designed to benefit BJP, was cleverly disguised as women's reservation,' he noted. Resistance, especially from women and opposition parties, thwarted its passage, marking a first defeat for Modi's government in 12 years.

The DMK chief highlighted this as the starting point for future defeats BJP might face. Emphasizing unity, he argued for the suspension of seat delimitation until 2051, urging a continuation of victories. Expressing gratitude to opposition leaders, Stalin underscored the upcoming challenge in the 2026 Assembly elections, vowing unforgettable defeats for opposition betrayers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Case of Student Suicide Sparks Investigation

Tragic Case of Student Suicide Sparks Investigation

 India
2
Mysterious Death on the Tracks: Family Demands Answers

Mysterious Death on the Tracks: Family Demands Answers

 India
3
Spin Magic: Chakravarthy and Narine Shine as KKR Overpowers Rajasthan Royals

Spin Magic: Chakravarthy and Narine Shine as KKR Overpowers Rajasthan Royals

 India
4
Mamata Banerjee Leads Enthusiastic Road Show for TMC in Bardhaman

Mamata Banerjee Leads Enthusiastic Road Show for TMC in Bardhaman

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026