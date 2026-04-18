Stalin Leads Opposition to Defeat Delimitation Bill: A Landmark Victory

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a resounding victory over a controversial delimitation bill, crediting the success to unified opposition leaders, including the INDIA bloc and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. The bill, proposing 33% reservation for women and increasing Lok Sabha seats, was seen as pro-BJP.

Stalin emphasized that the defeat is significant, revealing both allies and adversaries of Tamil Nadu. 'This bill, designed to benefit BJP, was cleverly disguised as women's reservation,' he noted. Resistance, especially from women and opposition parties, thwarted its passage, marking a first defeat for Modi's government in 12 years.

The DMK chief highlighted this as the starting point for future defeats BJP might face. Emphasizing unity, he argued for the suspension of seat delimitation until 2051, urging a continuation of victories. Expressing gratitude to opposition leaders, Stalin underscored the upcoming challenge in the 2026 Assembly elections, vowing unforgettable defeats for opposition betrayers.

(With inputs from agencies.)