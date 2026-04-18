Arshad Khan on Learning and Resilience with Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans' all-rounder Arshad Khan has underscored the vital role that seasoned international stars such as Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, and Kagiso Rabada play in fostering the development of less experienced players in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In an interview with ANI, the 28-year-old emphasized the invaluable opportunities arising from being surrounded by adept teammates and coaches like Ashish Nehra. Khan stated that the wealth of knowledge shared by Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, and others significantly contributes to refining younger players' skills and mindsets.

Despite not playing in GT's match lineup yet this IPL 2026 season, Arshad Khan praised the top-tier facilities and training conditions provided by the league, which enhance player preparation. Following a shaky start, Gujarat Titans managed to rebound with three consecutive victories, demonstrating their resilience and maintaining a consistently positive team environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)