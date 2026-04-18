Capture of Europe's Most Wanted Lights Up Mexico

Mexican authorities announced the arrest of János Balla, a drug trafficking suspect on Europe's most wanted list, in Quintana Roo. Known as Dániel Takács, Balla is wanted in Hungary for drug charges.

The capture was a combined effort involving state and federal authorities, who utilized information from Hungarian security agencies and other intelligence resources to locate Balla.

Post-arrest, Balla was handed over to Mexico's immigration agency to verify his status and arrange his deportation to Europe. Details regarding his legal representation remain unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)