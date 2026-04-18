Capture of Europe's Most Wanted Lights Up Mexico
János Balla, one of Europe's most wanted drug traffickers, was arrested in Mexico's Quintana Roo. Known by the alias Dániel Takács, Balla is sought by Hungary over drug charges and is listed on an Interpol Red Notice. Coordination between Hungarian and Mexican authorities facilitated his capture.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 18-04-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 23:28 IST
Mexican authorities announced the arrest of János Balla, a drug trafficking suspect on Europe's most wanted list, in Quintana Roo. Known as Dániel Takács, Balla is wanted in Hungary for drug charges.
The capture was a combined effort involving state and federal authorities, who utilized information from Hungarian security agencies and other intelligence resources to locate Balla.
Post-arrest, Balla was handed over to Mexico's immigration agency to verify his status and arrange his deportation to Europe. Details regarding his legal representation remain unclear.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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