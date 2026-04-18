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Former MLA Alka Lamba Faces Charges in 2024 Protest Case: Court Proceedings Progress

Former MLA Alka Lamba faces legal challenges as the Rouse Avenue court records her statement in a 2024 protest case. The court has charged her for allegedly violating prohibitory orders and impeding public servants. Despite her plea to quash the FIR, the Delhi High Court has yet to decide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 23:28 IST
Former MLA Alka Lamba Faces Charges in 2024 Protest Case: Court Proceedings Progress
Alka Lamba (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant legal proceeding, the Rouse Avenue court on Saturday documented the statement of former MLA Alka Lamba concerning a protest case filed against her by the Delhi Police. The charges, framed for allegedly violating orders during a 2024 protest advocating women's reservation, mark a pivotal step in the legal process.

Presiding over the case, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwani Panwar has scheduled further hearings for April 27. The charges stem from an FIR registered in 2024 at the Parliament Street Police Station, highlighting accusations of impeding public duty and violating prohibitory orders.

Despite a failed attempt to quash the FIR in the Delhi High Court, which issued a notice to the Delhi Police, Lamba's plea continues. Earlier, the court affirmed the appropriateness of the charges, stressing sufficient grounds for proceedings against Lamba, while noting the trial is the stage to establish defenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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