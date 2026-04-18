Former MLA Alka Lamba Faces Charges in 2024 Protest Case: Court Proceedings Progress

In a significant legal proceeding, the Rouse Avenue court on Saturday documented the statement of former MLA Alka Lamba concerning a protest case filed against her by the Delhi Police. The charges, framed for allegedly violating orders during a 2024 protest advocating women's reservation, mark a pivotal step in the legal process.

Presiding over the case, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwani Panwar has scheduled further hearings for April 27. The charges stem from an FIR registered in 2024 at the Parliament Street Police Station, highlighting accusations of impeding public duty and violating prohibitory orders.

Despite a failed attempt to quash the FIR in the Delhi High Court, which issued a notice to the Delhi Police, Lamba's plea continues. Earlier, the court affirmed the appropriateness of the charges, stressing sufficient grounds for proceedings against Lamba, while noting the trial is the stage to establish defenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)