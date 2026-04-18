Unyielding Commitment: BJP-NDA's Pledge to Women's Empowerment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reassured the nation's women of the BJP-NDA's indomitable dedication to women's empowerment, promising to dismantle any barriers to their legislative reservation.

Following the defeat of the women reservation bill in the Lok Sabha, Modi criticized parties opposing the measure, asserting they cannot hinder women's increased participation in Parliament and state assemblies.

Emphasizing unwavering resolve, Modi declared that although they lack the numbers now, BJP-NDA's commitment is eternal, and their efforts for legislative approval will persist, focusing on fulfilling the aspirations of women across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)