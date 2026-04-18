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India Prepares for West Asia Volatility, Secures Maritime Future

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted India’s readiness for the volatile West Asia conflict. He chaired a meeting discussing India’s preparedness and measures like the Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool to safeguard trade. Despite global supply disruptions, India maintains ample fuel reserves, securing diverse import sources for continuity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 23:27 IST
India Prepares for West Asia Volatility, Secures Maritime Future
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India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has underscored the importance of readiness amid escalating tensions in West Asia. Speaking at a high-level government meeting, Singh emphasized that India must prepare for any conflict escalation in the region.

Key attendees at the session included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, among others. Singh announced the creation of the 'Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool' to support maritime insurance, crucial for ensuring uninterrupted trade despite global volatility.

The session also highlighted India's robust fuel reserves policy. The government continues diversifying import sources to stabilize the country's fuel needs, securing supplies from regions like the US and Latin America, even amidst a global supply pinch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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