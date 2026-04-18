Kedarnath Dham Gears Up for 2026 Yatra Amidst Traditional Grandeur

Kedarnath Dham, an emblem of faith and devotion, will open to pilgrims for the 2026 Yatra on April 22 at 8:00 AM. The event will be marked by Vedic rituals and traditional Sanatan customs, with the district in high spirits as final preparations are underway for the holy occasion.

In a display of grand traditional rituals, the ceremonial idol (Utsav Doli) of Lord Kedarnath will depart from its winter abode at Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath. The temple is adorned with flowers, attracting a growing number of devotees. As per tradition, after this evening's aarti at Omkareshwar, special worship for Bhukund Bhairav will precede the idol's journey.

The planned journey has the idol leaving Ukhimath on April 19 and arriving at Phata, then from Phata to Gaurikund by April 20. It will rest at Gaurimai Temple overnight. On April 21, the final leg sees the idol reach Kedarnath Dham's temple treasury, with rituals preceding the temple's opening to pilgrims on April 22.

Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey has mandated district authorities to ensure the seamless conduct of the Char Dham Yatra 2026. Pilgrim vehicle movement is approved between 4:00 AM and 10:00 PM, while restrictions apply overnight, only permitting heavy vehicle operation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)