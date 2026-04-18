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Char Dham Yatra 2023: Embracing Tradition Amid New Restrictions

The annual Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand begins with new restrictions on non-Hindus in some shrines. While Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath temples open, officials aim to ensure smooth management. Conditions include a faith affidavit for entry, and gadget restrictions around shrines to minimize disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 18-04-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 23:53 IST
Char Dham Yatra 2023: Embracing Tradition Amid New Restrictions
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The annual Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand kicks off on Sunday with unique restrictions this year. While Gangotri and Yamunotri temples open on Akshaya Tritiya, Kedarnath and Badrinath follow suit later in April, amid a temporary ban on non-Hindus in some shrines.

Temple committees have crafted specific conditions under which non-Hindus might gain entry, like the submission of an affidavit to affirm their faith in Sanatan Dharma. The Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee was pivotal in these changes, which aim to ensure a respectful environment for worship.

The government, alongside Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, aims to provide a safe and spiritual journey for devotees. Innovations such as a gadget-free zone around shrines are intended to improve pilgrimage management, following an influx of over 51 lakh pilgrims last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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