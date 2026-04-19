Tensions Soar as French Soldier Tragically Killed in Lebanon

A French soldier was killed and three other troops were wounded in an attack while clearing a road in southern Lebanon, with the assault likely blamed on the Iran-backed Hezbollah, according to French authorities and UNIFIL peacekeepers.

French President Emmanuel Macron strongly condemned the attack, terming it 'unacceptable', while urging swift action from Lebanese authorities. Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam sustained similar sentiments, calling for thorough investigations.

UNIFIL confirmed the attack was from non-state actors, allegedly Hezbollah, although the group denies involvement. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres echoed condemnation, urging adherence to the ceasefire, amidst Israeli military reports of further violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)