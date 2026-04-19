Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Halts Smart Meter Installation Pending Technical Review

The installation of smart meters in Uttar Pradesh has been paused pending a technical review. Officials aim to enhance transparency and consumer satisfaction. Consumers with existing smart meters are granted a grace period to avoid disconnection, while measures for seamless power supply and customer communication are being prioritized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:06 IST
Uttar Pradesh Halts Smart Meter Installation Pending Technical Review
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Uttar Pradesh, the transition from conventional to smart electricity meters has been temporarily halted. Energy and Urban Development Minister AK Sharma announced this decision, pending a report from a technical committee.

The pause aims to ensure the process is transparent and consumer-friendly. Consumers using smart meters are allowed a grace period to prevent disconnections amidst these changes. A five-tier SMS alert system will be implemented to keep users informed about their energy balance.

Emphasizing uninterrupted power supply, especially during summer, Minister Sharma instructed officials to promptly address maintenance issues. This includes timely transformer replacements and immediate rectification of loose wires and sparking. The government stands committed to making the power system more efficient and accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Powerloom Theft: Supervisor Under Investigation

Maharashtra Powerloom Theft: Supervisor Under Investigation

 India
2
Allegations of Police Misconduct in Ambalapuzha: The Ice-Cream Sellers' Saga

Allegations of Police Misconduct in Ambalapuzha: The Ice-Cream Sellers' Saga

 India
3
Operation Earth Guard: Cracking Down on Kerala's Soil Mafia

Operation Earth Guard: Cracking Down on Kerala's Soil Mafia

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Udhampur Bus Accident Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Udhampur Bus Accident Claims Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026