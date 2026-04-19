Uttar Pradesh Halts Smart Meter Installation Pending Technical Review

In Uttar Pradesh, the transition from conventional to smart electricity meters has been temporarily halted. Energy and Urban Development Minister AK Sharma announced this decision, pending a report from a technical committee.

The pause aims to ensure the process is transparent and consumer-friendly. Consumers using smart meters are allowed a grace period to prevent disconnections amidst these changes. A five-tier SMS alert system will be implemented to keep users informed about their energy balance.

Emphasizing uninterrupted power supply, especially during summer, Minister Sharma instructed officials to promptly address maintenance issues. This includes timely transformer replacements and immediate rectification of loose wires and sparking. The government stands committed to making the power system more efficient and accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)