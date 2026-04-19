Rijiju Labels TMC 'Anti-Women' Over Women's Reservation Bill Standoff
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Trinamool Congress of blocking the women's reservation bill in Lok Sabha. He criticized TMC and other opposition parties for opposing it without valid reasons, calling it a progressive agenda. Rijiju assured that BJP aims for transparent representation without any political gains.
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Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), deeming it 'anti-women' for its stance against the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha. Rijiju accused TMC of foiling efforts to pass the bill, which sought to enhance women's representation in the legislature.
During a press meet, Rijiju stated there was no justified reason against the bill, which was supported by other parties including Congress. He emphasized that the BJP's intention was not politically motivated but aimed at transparent representation.
Rijiju also critiqued TMC leader Mamata Banerjee's remarks on crime against women and lambasted her administration's handling of women's security issues. The defeated bill required a two-thirds majority, which the BJP-led alliance failed to secure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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