Pakistan's Financial Balancing Act: Repayment and Reliance on IMF Support

Pakistan's central bank plans to repay USD 1.5 billion of a USD 3.5 billion loan to the United Arab Emirates by April 23, according to a Saturday announcement.

This initiative follows a recent USD 2 billion payment to the UAE, made possible by Saudi Arabia's deposit of USD 2 billion, part of a larger aid package.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, speaking in Washington, anticipates a USD 1.2 billion disbursement from the IMF following discussions there, which may help further stabilize Pakistan's foreign reserves amidst ongoing economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)