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Pakistan's Financial Balancing Act: Repayment and Reliance on IMF Support

Pakistan aims to repay USD 1.5 billion of a USD 3.5 billion loan to the UAE by April 23, supported by inflows from Saudi Arabia and anticipated IMF disbursements. Saudi Arabia extended the maturity of another deposit, helping stabilize foreign reserves amid geopolitical tensions and economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 19-04-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 20:33 IST
Pakistan's Financial Balancing Act: Repayment and Reliance on IMF Support
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  • Pakistan

Pakistan's central bank plans to repay USD 1.5 billion of a USD 3.5 billion loan to the United Arab Emirates by April 23, according to a Saturday announcement.

This initiative follows a recent USD 2 billion payment to the UAE, made possible by Saudi Arabia's deposit of USD 2 billion, part of a larger aid package.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, speaking in Washington, anticipates a USD 1.2 billion disbursement from the IMF following discussions there, which may help further stabilize Pakistan's foreign reserves amidst ongoing economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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