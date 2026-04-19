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Sikh Pilgrims Rejoice at Baisakhi Festival in Pakistan

Over 2,200 Indian Sikhs returned home after celebrating the Baisakhi Festival and Khalsa Janam Din in Pakistan. The pilgrims engaged in religious rites, attended cultural events, and visited historic sites. The trip highlighted cultural unity and was marked by prayers for peace and better India-Pakistan relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 19-04-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 20:39 IST
Sikh Pilgrims Rejoice at Baisakhi Festival in Pakistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Over 2,200 Indian Sikhs have returned to India after participating in Pakistan's Baisakhi Festival and the 327th Khalsa Janam Din celebrations, according to officials.

The Sikh pilgrims commenced their spiritual journey on April 10, with Pakistan issuing around 2,800 visas, although around 600 could not make the trip. The celebrations featured a cultural night at Hazuri Bagh, with traditional music and dance spearheading the event, embodying joy and unity. In addition, a special ceremony was organized at the Dayal Singh Trust Library.

During their visit, the pilgrims performed religious rites at key Sikh shrines in Pakistan and offered prayers for peace and improved India-Pakistan relations. They also engaged in a traditional Kabaddi match and toured Lahore's historical landmarks. The visit was well received, with attendees appreciating the hospitality and facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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