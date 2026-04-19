Controversy Surrounds NSA's Use of Mythos AI
The United States National Security Agency (NSA) is utilizing Anthropic's Mythos Preview AI tool. This occurs despite the Pentagon issuing a formal supply-chain risk designation against the company. The news was reported by Axios, and Reuters has not yet corroborated the report.
The United States National Security Agency (NSA) is reportedly using the Mythos Preview AI tool developed by Anthropic. Surprisingly, this cooperation continues even as the Pentagon has issued a formal supply-chain risk warning concerning Anthropic.
According to Axios, this unexpected development casts new light on the Pentagon's risk assessment procedures. The report highlights a potential contradiction between the National Security Agency's usage of the tool and the Pentagon's cautionary stance.
Meanwhile, Reuters has not independently verified the report, leaving room for further clarification and investigation into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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