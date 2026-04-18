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AI Startup Anthropic's CEO Engages in Crucial White House Talks Amid Pentagon Dispute

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei visited the White House for talks regarding their new AI model, Mythos, which boasts significant cybersecurity defense capabilities. The startup is embroiled in a dispute with the Pentagon. Mythos is being evaluated in 'Project Glasswing' for defensive cybersecurity purposes, while the government considers its potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 01:57 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 01:57 IST
AI Startup Anthropic's CEO Engages in Crucial White House Talks Amid Pentagon Dispute
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Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei made his way to the White House on Friday to hold discussions amid a brewing conflict between the AI startup and the Pentagon, a Reuters witness confirmed. This visit is taking place as President Donald Trump's administration recognizes the advanced features of Anthropic's new AI model, Mythos, known for its state-of-the-art cybersecurity capabilities.

The meetings with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, as reported by Axios, signify the importance of Mythos in the context of national security. Launched on April 7, Mythos is part of 'Project Glasswing,' a controlled initiative where select entities can utilize the unreleased Claude Mythos Preview for cybersecurity defense.

Despite the Pentagon severing ties over a contract dispute, Anthropic is actively engaging with the Trump administration to discuss Mythos's role, co-founder Jack Clark mentioned on Monday. A White House official commented on the necessary evaluation period for new tech adoption by the government, ensuring the models address software vulnerabilities effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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