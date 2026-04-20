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Record-Breaking Vessel Traffic in Strait of Hormuz Marks Shipping Milestone

On Saturday, over 20 vessels navigated the Strait of Hormuz, marking the highest crossing since March 1. This significant marine activity involved various vessels carrying oil products, metals, and liquefied petroleum gas from Iran, UAE, and other countries on routes to Asia and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 20-04-2026 04:57 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 04:57 IST
Record-Breaking Vessel Traffic in Strait of Hormuz Marks Shipping Milestone
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Data from shipping analytics firm Kpler revealed that more than 20 vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, achieving the highest number of crossings since March 1.

Among these, five vessels last loaded cargoes in Iran, transporting offerings such as oil products and metals. Notable routes include LPG carriers headed for China and India.

Additional crossings involved a Panama-flagged tanker from the UAE en route to Indonesia, and Liberian-flagged tankers navigating refined products from Bahrain to Mozambique and Thailand. Others carried UAE and Saudi crude to various destinations, highlighting an uptick in regional maritime activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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