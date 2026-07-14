Strait Showdown: Iranian Guards Target Supertankers

Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced they disabled two supertankers in the Strait of Hormuz for ignoring warnings and navigating through a mined route. They accuse the U.S. of promoting illegal routes, warning that cooperation with the U.S. could lead to strait closures and a global energy crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 07:36 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 07:36 IST
Strait Showdown: Iranian Guards Target Supertankers
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  • Iran

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have claimed responsibility for disabling two supertankers in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The vessels reportedly ignored warnings and navigated a mined route with their navigation systems turned off, according to Iranian media, citing a statement from the Guards.

The statement accused the United States of encouraging ships to take illegal paths through the strait, which it dubbed an 'aggressor enemy.' The Guards warned that collaborating with the U.S. could lead not only to potential damage but also delays in reopening the crucial waterway.

Such actions carry the risk of sparking a global energy crisis, the statement warned, highlighting the Strait of Hormuz's significance as a vital oil transit point. This incident underscores rising tensions in the area, with global ramifications possible if relationships deteriorate further.

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