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Navigating Danger: The Life of an Oil Tanker Captain in Volatile Waters

Captain Rahman Al-Jubouri, aboard the oil tanker Sea Moon, navigates the dangerous waters between the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz. Facing threats from ongoing US-Israel conflicts with Iran, he details the challenges of operating in one of the world's most volatile maritime corridors amid sporadic military tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 20-04-2026 10:53 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 10:53 IST
Navigating Danger: The Life of an Oil Tanker Captain in Volatile Waters
Oil Tanker
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Captain Rahman Al-Jubouri, an Iraqi veteran of the seas, confronts the perils of navigating through the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz on his oil tanker, Sea Moon. As the US-Israel conflict with Iran intensifies, the maritime corridor becomes increasingly treacherous, disrupting global trade.

Al-Jubouri, working at sea since 1984, knows these waters well, having endured the Iran-Iraq War and the Gulf War. However, today's challenges prove unique, with sporadic military threats affecting vessels at critical chokepoints such as Bab el-Mandeb and the Persian Gulf, leaving them vulnerable to attacks.

Despite regular safety drills and adaptations to the volatile environment, the psychological toll on crews is significant. With long periods at sea, a diminished crew count, and homesickness, the strains on these seafarers epitomize the broader turbulence affecting the region's maritime industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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