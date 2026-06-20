Film Festivals Remain Vital in Digital Era, Say Experts

As technology continues to reshape the way people watch and consume films, industry experts at the 19th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) 2026 agreed that film festivals remain essential spaces for discovery, learning and cultural exchange. The discussion took place during the fifth and final Open Forum organised by the Indian Documentary Producers' Association (IDPA). Titled "Changing Technologies, Changing Audiences: Are Film Festivals in Transition?", the session brought together festival organisers, film scholars and critics to examine how digital platforms are influencing cinema while assessing the continuing relevance of film festivals.

The panel featured Vidyashankar N., founder member and former Artistic Director of the Bengaluru International Film Festival, Prof. (Dr.) K.G. Suresh, Director of India Habitat Centre, film critic and festival consultant Premendra Mazumder, and Pune International Film Festival organiser Aditi Akkalkotkar. The discussion was moderated by filmmaker and IDPA President Sanskar Desai.

Technology Changes Access, Not the Festival Experience

Speaking during the session, Vidyashankar N. reflected on the transformation of cinema since the digital revolution. While audiences today have unprecedented access to films through online platforms, he argued that watching a film and experiencing cinema are two different things. He compared film festivals to museums, noting that people continue to seek meaningful cultural experiences despite having information readily available online. According to him, festivals remain among the few places where cinema can be appreciated collectively and in its intended form.

Vidyashankar also observed that festivals attract a diverse audience. Younger viewers often attend to explore new technologies and contemporary filmmaking trends, while older audiences are drawn by nostalgia and a deeper connection to cinema's history. This blend creates a unique environment where different generations engage with the art form together.

Building Informed Audiences for the Future

Prof. K.G. Suresh emphasized that film festivals should serve not only as entertainment platforms but also as educational spaces. He said cinema remains one of the most influential tools for learning and social change and stressed the need to introduce film appreciation programmes in schools, colleges and universities. Aditi Akkalkotkar shared how her involvement with the Pune International Film Festival broadened her understanding of cinema beyond mainstream films. She highlighted the value of conversations, networking opportunities and cultural exchanges that take place around festival screenings, helping audiences discover new perspectives and global storytelling traditions.

Film critic Premendra Mazumder raised concerns about the growing number of questionable film festivals emerging in the digital age. While technology has made organising events easier, he warned that some platforms operate primarily as commercial ventures, charging filmmakers for awards and recognition without maintaining professional standards. The speakers also underlined the importance of film societies and educational initiatives in developing informed audiences who can appreciate diverse forms of cinema.

The session concluded with broad agreement that although viewing habits and technologies will continue to evolve, film festivals remain irreplaceable as places where audiences, filmmakers and industry professionals come together to celebrate cinema. The forum also marked the conclusion of the five-part discussion series hosted by IDPA during MIFF 2026, which focused on the future of filmmaking, documentary culture and audience engagement in a rapidly changing world.