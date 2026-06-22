EXPLAINER-Why are Poland and Ukraine at odds about their history?

Despite Poland being a firm ally of Ukraine ​in its war with Russia, the two nations are in dispute ​over Kyiv's renaming of an army unit after ‌a ​nationalist force that massacred Poles during World War Two.

Here's how their rival interpretations of history have soured relations: UKRAINIAN INSURGENT ARMY Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of the country's top honour on Friday, after Zelenskiy signed ‌a decree recognising a Ukrainian combat unit's contribution to the fight against Russia by naming it after the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), angering many in Poland.

During and after World War Two, when Ukraine belonged to the Soviet Union, the UPA fought against the Red Army, for a time allying itself with the Nazi German invaders, ‌to seek Ukrainian independence. Ukraine says the naming of the unit carries no "anti-Polish intent" and was chosen by soldiers who wanted to commemorate others who had fought ‌against Moscow.

But the UPA was also involved in the Volhynia massacres carried out by Ukrainian nationalists from 1943 to 1945, in which Warsaw says around 100,000 ethnic Poles were killed. Thousands of Ukrainians also died in reprisal killings. Polish historians view the massacres as a genocide intended to prevent a post-war Polish state claiming sovereignty over Ukrainian-majority areas that had been part of Poland ⁠between the two ​world wars.

Kyiv rejects the term, saying ⁠that thousands of Ukrainians were also killed in what was a complex conflict. The events have been a bone of contention for decades, even as Poland has strongly backed Ukraine in ⁠its fight against Russia's invasion, taking in almost a million refugees and supplying weapons.

In 1947, within the new borders established after World War Two, Poland forcibly relocated some 140,000 ethnic ​Ukrainians and people identifying as members of the small Lemko ethnic group from southeastern Poland to territories it had regained from Germany. The aim ⁠was to cut support for underground UPA groups in Poland, but the Ukrainian side considers it a crime of ethnic cleansing. DEMANDS FOR EXHUMATIONS IN UKRAINE

Successive Polish governments have, with limited success, demanded access ⁠to ​the sites in western Ukraine that were once part of Poland where UPA massacres took place. But last year Poland began exhuming the remains of Poles killed in the former Polish village of Puzhnyky. Last week, Kyiv also gave permission for more exhumations in Volhynia's Liuboml district.

NATIONALIST PRESIDENT NAWROCKI Nawrocki, a conservative ⁠nationalist historian inspired by U.S. President Donald Trump, has repeatedly accused Kyiv of stalling on requests for exhumations and urged it to denounce the Volhynia massacre as ⁠genocide.

Nawrocki has tapped into weariness with ⁠the large number of Ukrainians in Poland and, during his campaign, vowed not to ratify any Ukrainian accession to NATO to avoid provoking Russia, departing from previous Polish policy and angering Kyiv. Critics have accused Nawrocki of promoting an ‌approach to history teaching that ‌whitewashes difficult parts of Poland's past.