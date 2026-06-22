West Bengal Budget: BJP govt announces greenfield airport near Kalyani, 2 lakh rooftop solar systems

The BJP government in West Bengal on Monday announced a new greenfield airport near Kalyani, presenting its first budget in the Legislative Assembly. State Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta presented the budget for the first-ever BJP government in the state for the Financial Year 2026-27. The Budget provides a net allocation of Rs 4,38,775.29 crore for the financial year 2026-27 in West Bengal.

Addressing the House, the Finance Minister said, "Kolkata Airport is facing significant passenger congestion, and there is a need for a second Airport in Kolkata to boost the regional economy. Government will identify 1,000-1,500 acres of land near Kalyani to set up a new green field airport near Kolkata." In line with the party's poll promise to implement the Centre's schemes in the state, Dasgupta announced two lakh rooftop solar power systems under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

In the power sector, he announced, "To promote solar energy adoption and empower village communities to achieve energy self-reliance, PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, which offers financial subsidies to domestic consumers for installing rooftop solar power systems, will be implemented in the state with the target of 2 lakh rooftop solar installations." The state government announced an allocation of Rs 100 crore for rooftop solar systems. The Finance Minister also said that the SC/ST families will be provided with an additional subsidy of Rs 5000 on power consumption.

"The State Government will encourage more generation of solar power and its consumption, both to make affordable power to the industries as well as meet climate goals. It will work on an Open Access policy towards these goals. In addition, Grid-connected Rooftop Solar PV power generation systems will be installed. An allocation of Rs 100 crores for this purpose. SC/ST families will be provided additional subsidy of Rs 5000," Dasgupta said. As the Suvendu Adhikari-led government presented its first budget, the file was made from traditional Bengali mats and jute.

CM Suvendu Adhikari and Swapan Dasgupta also performed a puja before presenting the budget in the Assembly. (ANI)