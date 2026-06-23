George Kurian resigns from Union Council of Ministers, accepted by President

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Shri George Kurian from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution," the statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 13:22 IST
George Kurian resigns from Union Council of Ministers, accepted by President
MoS George Kurian (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of George Kurian from the Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect on Tuesday, as advised by the Prime Minister, according to a press communique issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan. The communique stated that the resignation has been accepted under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution of India.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Shri George Kurian from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution," the statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said. George Kurian served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha since August 2024. Sworn in as Union Minister of State on June 9, 2024, he took charge as Union Minister of State in the Ministry Minority Affairs and in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on June 11, 2024.

Previously, Kurian has served as Vice-Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities and as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the then Union Minister of State for Railways, O Rajagopal. Born on September 20, 1960, in Nambiakulam of Ettumanoor Municipality, Kottayam District, Keralam George Kurian completed his schooling in his hometown before pursuing graduation and post-graduation in Law. He has practiced as an Advocate at the Supreme Court of India. (ANI)

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