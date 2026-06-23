Uttarakhand CM warns against misleading content, says strict action will be taken against attempting to divide society

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday warned against spreading misleading or provocative content on social media, saying that strict legal action will be taken against those attempting to divide society. During a high-level meeting held at the Secretariat, he said people of all faiths have contributed to the country's progress and urged citizens not to spread false information.

He further stated that all religious places are centres of faith, devotion, and inspiration, providing positive guidance to society. The state government's position is clear: no act that hurts an individual's dignity or undermines any religion or faith will be tolerated in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He emphasised that dialogue, harmony, and a spirit of mutual understanding are the only effective ways to resolve issues.

Further, he directed officials to ensure that all pilgrims visiting the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib Yatra are provided with the best possible facilities and care. The Chief Minister said that devotees and tourists visiting the state are warmly welcomed to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He described Uttarakhand as a priceless heritage of faith, culture, and natural beauty. He appealed to all pilgrims and visitors to fully enjoy their journey in the peaceful atmosphere of the state and not pay attention to any kind of rumours.

Referring to the incidents reported in Karnaprayag and Nagarasu, the Chief Minister said that the state government, administration, and police are taking necessary action while considering all aspects of the matter. He stated that action has already been taken against those found guilty during the investigation, and strict action will continue to be taken based on facts. The Chief Minister noted that along with the Char Dham Yatra, the Hemkund Sahib Yatra is also progressing smoothly. More than four million devotees have visited the Char Dham shrines so far this year. He further said that during the initial phase of the Hemkund Sahib Yatra, the number of pilgrims recorded was 25,000 higher than during the same period last year.

He highlighted that Uttarakhand is home to three major Sikh pilgrimage sites established by Sikh Gurus--Hemkund Sahib, Reetha Sahib, and Nanakmatta Sahib--which attract a large number of devotees every year. He said that respecting everyone is an integral part of the culture and traditions of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. In keeping with the spirit of "Atithi Devo Bhava" all visitors are welcomed and treated with hospitality.

Among those present at the meeting were Hemant Dwivedi, Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee; Narendrajeet Singh Bindra, Chairman of the Hemkund Sahib Management Trust; Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan; Additional Chief Secretary RK Sudhanshu; Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli; Director General of Police Deepam Seth; Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey; DG Intelligence and Security Abhinav Kumar; IG Riddhim Agarwal; Additional Secretary Banshidhar Tiwari; and Additional Secretary Tripti Bhatt. (ANI)