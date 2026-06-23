CM Yogi Adityanath to pitch Uttar Pradesh as "GCC Powerhouse" in Bengaluru Investor Roadshow

An Investor Roadshow under Uttar Pradesh Global Growth Dialogue 2026 will be held in Bengaluru on Wednesday to showcase the state's investment opportunities. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will chair the event, which will focus on infrastructure, IT, GCCs and FDI, aiming to attract leading industrialists to Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 21:37 IST
CM Yogi Adityanath to pitch Uttar Pradesh as "GCC Powerhouse" in Bengaluru Investor Roadshow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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An Investor Roadshow under the Uttar Pradesh Global Growth Dialogue 2026 will be held in Bengaluru on Wednesday, aimed at showcasing the state's investment potential and attracting leading industrialists. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will chair the event, which is being organised as part of the state government's outreach to position Uttar Pradesh as a preferred investment destination.

The roadshow will feature three thematic sessions focused on infrastructure, IT and IT-enabled services, Global Capability Centres, and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Prominent entrepreneurs and industry leaders are expected to share their views during the discussions. A short film highlighting Uttar Pradesh's industrial ecosystem, policy reforms, and emerging opportunities will also be screened during the event.

The initiative aims to present Uttar Pradesh's development roadmap, investor-friendly policies, improved law and order situation, expressway network, Defence Corridor, Data Centre Park, EV ecosystem, and manufacturing capabilities to investors in Bengaluru, widely regarded as India's technology hub. Over the past nine years, Uttar Pradesh has strengthened its position as a preferred investment destination, supported by its single-window clearance system, land bank availability, skilled workforce, and incentive-driven industrial policies.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone for various development projects in Hamirpur. The Chief Minister said the world was now recognising India's ancient traditions and values. "The world is now acknowledging India's traditions. For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire nation of 1.4 billion people is his family, and for me, the 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh are my family," Adityanath said. (ANI)

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