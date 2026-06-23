Mekedatu project will collect excess water, urge Karnataka and Tamil Nadu CMs to engage in constructive consultation: Tejasvi Surya

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has said that the primary objective behind the Mekedatu Reservoir project is to collect excess water that would otherwise flow into the sea and utilize it in a judicious manner. He told the media that the project is going to benefit the people of Tamil Nadu even more than the people of Karnataka.

"This is because the lower riparian state is bound to benefit from a project designed to preserve excess water. Unfortunately, the matter has taken a political direction," he said. "Instead of turning this into a Tamil Nadu versus Karnataka conflict, making it a regional issue, and indulging in irresponsible politics, I would urge both Chief Ministers to engage in a more constructive consultation and educate the citizens of both states on the actual benefits of this project. It is very easy to ignite regionalism and fan regionalistic flames in the country, but that does not constitute sensible policy," he added.

Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed a resolution opposing Karnataka's proposed dam across the Cauvery River. The resolution, moved by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, cited legal and constitutional concerns and reiterated Tamil Nadu's objections to the project, arguing that it could affect downstream water availability, particularly during periods of drought.

Supporting the project, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy recently described Mekedatu as an important storage initiative that would help conserve water and generate power while benefiting farmers in both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. "Mekedatu is a project to build a new dam. It is only for storage. Bengaluru will get 4.75 TMC of drinking water from this, and 400 MW of power will also be generated," Reddy had said.

Karnataka leaders have maintained that the project is intended to harness surplus water and would not affect Tamil Nadu's allocated share under existing Cauvery water-sharing arrangements. (ANI)