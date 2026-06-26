Political Tension Escalates in Anantapur: TDP and YSRCP at Loggerheads

In a dramatic escalation of political hostilities, Anantapur district finds itself at the epicenter of unrest as the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) unveil competing protest strategies following recent altercations between their supporters in Tadipatri on June 23.

The YSR Congress Party's central office reports that TDP intended to stage a protest outside the residence of the YSRCP district president in Anantapur. This move was a reaction against the violence in Tadipatri. Concurrently, YSRCP announced plans for a silent protest and public sit-in, or dharna, also addressing the same issue.

However, police authorities, citing potential threats to public safety, rejected permissions for both parties' events. This decision led TDP officials to defer their Anantapur protest plans. Nonetheless, YSRCP leaders pledged to proceed with their silent protest in Tadipatri, prompting a significant police response, including large-scale security deployments and increased surveillance across the district.

Reports indicate that police intervened to halt YSRCP leaders and supporters en route to Tadipatri, causing tensions to rise as substantial numbers of party workers gathered near the district party office. The YSRCP district president, referred to here as Ananta, risks house arrest as tensions remain volatile.

Authorities have issued formal warnings to leaders of both political parties, aiming to contain the situation and prevent further violence. Enhanced security measures remain active to ensure peace and avert any possible upheaval in the Anantapur district.