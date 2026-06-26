Amid Strife, TMC Rallies Behind Mamata Banerjee

Despite internal fractures within the Trinamool Congress, Kunal Ghosh affirms the loyalty of party workers to Mamata Banerjee. Amidst a rebel faction's rise, Mamata retains support, while denouncing BJP's tactics, emphasizing unwavering dedication from her followers. Notably, 58 MLAs back the faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 17:02 IST
Amid Strife, TMC Rallies Behind Mamata Banerjee
TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In the face of factional turmoil within the Trinamool Congress, party MLA Kunal Ghosh has declared the resolute support of its workers for Mamata Banerjee, the former Chief Minister of West Bengal. This comes as an internal schism has seen a rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee, advocating for a restructuring of the leadership in the party.

Ghosh conveyed that, despite pouring rains, a recent assembly of party members in North Kolkata demonstrated strong allegiance to Mamata Banerjee, echoing chants of solidarity and loyalty. He criticized the BJP for allegedly manipulating false cases against TMC members, underscoring the betrayal by those defecting after electoral victories under the party's banner.

The dissenting faction, with the support of 58 out of 80 TMC MLAs, has proposed a new leadership framework including a 30-member National Working Committee, while still acknowledging Mamata Banerjee as the party's mentor. Meanwhile, Banerjee has made moves to cement her leadership, officially listing herself as the party's chairperson to the Election Commission.

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