CBSE Introduces Three-Language Policy for New Academic Session 2026-27

In a significant shift in educational policy, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released comprehensive guidelines to implement the three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 starting from the academic year 2026-27. This policy mandates students from Class IX to learn three languages, with a stipulation that at least two must be Bhartiya Bhashas, or Indian languages.

For students embarking on Class IX in the 2026-27 session, the trio of languages becomes compulsory, with internal evaluations for the third language, eliminating the requirement of a CBSE Board exam for this language in Class X. However, students currently in Class X will adhere to the extant two-language system. Classes VII and VIII this year will continue with three languages as they advance, with one-time exemptions granted for those studying two non-native languages.

CBSE emphasized support for children with special needs, foreign students returning to India, and schools abroad, offering them relief from mandatory Indian language studies. Schools are encouraged to adopt flexible teaching methods and utilize resources like retired educators and online tools. The Board assured that appropriate learning materials for Class VI students will be made available on the NCERT website.