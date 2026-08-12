CBSE Releases Class 12 Supplementary Exam Results 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the Class 12 supplementary examination results for 2026, available online for students. These exams catered to compartment candidates, those with six subjects, and improvement candidates. Schools and students can access digital academic documents, and printed certificates will be distributed accordingly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 21:07 IST
CBSE Releases Class 12 Supplementary Exam Results 2026
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
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On Wednesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) made public the results for the 2026 Class 12 supplementary examinations. Students can instantly check their scores on the DigiLocker Results Portal. In a significant announcement on X, the CBSE confirmed, "Results for the Class XII Supplementary Examination 2026 are now available on the DigiLocker Results Portal."

The supplementary exams targeted three specific categories of students. The first group included those who hadn't passed one of the five necessary subjects. Next were students with six subjects who wanted to improve their scores in one main subject. Lastly, the exams accommodated students aiming to enhance their performance in a single subject despite already passing.

The CBSE revealed in a press release that the pass rate for the 2025 compartment category was 38.36%. Schools will receive student results via email, while digital documents are obtainable through a dedicated repository. This service extends to students in CBSE-affiliated international schools. For private candidates, documents will be accessible online, but those in Delhi's East and West regions may retrieve them from their exam centers. Additional post-result services will be announced in an upcoming circular.

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