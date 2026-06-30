Delhi High Court Denies Relief to Army Medics in NEET PG Row

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court has declined to provide interim relief to two Army Medical Corps officers who sought to apply for the NEET PG 2026 examination. This decision affects the ongoing challenge against the Armed Forces Medical Services' amended 2025 Training Rules, which is presently under review by the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT).

A vacation bench comprising Justices Mini Pushkarna and Vinod Kumar dismissed the officers' separate writ petitions, thereby upholding the AFT's previous orders against granting interim relief. The officers questioned the legality of the reduced eligibility period for postgraduate applications, narrowed from 4-10 years to 4-7 years, under the 2025 Training Rules.

The Union of India defended the current rules, asserting their enforcement since November 2025. Although the High Court recognized the officers' eligibility based on their service years, it noted that they had previously passed up opportunities to apply. The bench remarked that granting relief now would prematurely undo the 2025 Training Rules while the AFT appeal is still active.