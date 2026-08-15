President Donald Trump on Friday appealed to Americans to accept an increase in gasoline prices as a necessary measure to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. He also announced a potentially controversial plan to declare the Strait of Hormuz a U.S. territory, underscoring mounting political challenges ahead of the upcoming November elections.

In his speech in Garden City, Trump suggested that slightly higher fuel costs were a small price to pay for global security. He emphasized the benefits of the U.S. actions against Iran, insisting, "What we're doing is a great service for the world, not only for ourselves." Despite the controversy, Trump showed no signs of apology, maintaining a firm stance on the issue.

The vital Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of the world's oil and LNG shipments pass, has become a focal point of tension, leading to increased oil prices. The uncertainty surrounding Trump's remarks leaves market analysts concerned about potential long-term disruptions in global energy markets, with Brent crude nearing $90 a barrel.