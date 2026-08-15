Fueling the Future: Trump's Bold Move in the Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump urged Americans to accept higher gasoline prices for the strategic goal of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. He implied declaring the Strait of Hormuz as U.S. territory, highlighting political risks as the November elections approach. Rising oil prices challenge his campaign promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 02:00 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 02:00 IST
Fueling the Future: Trump's Bold Move in the Strait of Hormuz
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump on Friday appealed to Americans to accept an increase in gasoline prices as a necessary measure to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. He also announced a potentially controversial plan to declare the Strait of Hormuz a U.S. territory, underscoring mounting political challenges ahead of the upcoming November elections.

In his speech in Garden City, Trump suggested that slightly higher fuel costs were a small price to pay for global security. He emphasized the benefits of the U.S. actions against Iran, insisting, "What we're doing is a great service for the world, not only for ourselves." Despite the controversy, Trump showed no signs of apology, maintaining a firm stance on the issue.

The vital Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of the world's oil and LNG shipments pass, has become a focal point of tension, leading to increased oil prices. The uncertainty surrounding Trump's remarks leaves market analysts concerned about potential long-term disruptions in global energy markets, with Brent crude nearing $90 a barrel.

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